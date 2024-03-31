RUMOR: Ohio State linked to running backs coach

In case rumor within the title wasn’t capitalized enough, it needs to be reiterated that Ohio State has not made any official announcement about filling the running back coach position. However, a decision will likely be made soon and there is no doubt that Ryan Day has reached out to some potential candidates.

We don’t need to rehash and discuss Tony Alford and his departure. By now everyone in Big Ten country is aware Alford has departed to The Team Up North in the middle of spring practices. Now with this running back group filled with a ton of experience and two All-American caliber backs, this position group is the most ideal to be dealing with this kind of adversity.

Rumor has it that one name keeps reemerging in Carlos Locklyn, who has been the running back coach at Oregon since 2022. Before arriving at Oregon, Locklyn was the running backs coach for Western Kentucky and held a recruiting role for Florida State.

Again nothing official has been announced, but this is something to keep an eye on.

Just waiting for the ink to dry… New RB Coach is finalizing his new contract in Columbus! Carlos Locklyn

RB Coach at Oregon What do you think of the hire? pic.twitter.com/HV0GqhnuMW — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) March 30, 2024

