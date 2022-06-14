Rumor: Nuggets’ potential target with newly-acquired 30th pick emerges

After acquiring the 30th pick in the NBA draft from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a potential target for the Denver Nuggets has reportedly emerged on June 23.

The Nuggets agreed to send forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Thunder as part of the trade. Green, who could have become a free agent this summer, is expected to opt into his $8.2 million player option.

Denver will also pick up two future second-round picks in the deal.

With a second first-rounder now available, in addition to their own 21st pick, the Nuggets are reportedly considering taking a point guard at 30, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

With Denver having acquired the No. 30 pick, league sources expect the Nuggets will target a point guard such as Gonzaga ball-handler Andrew Nembhard. Denver has engaged various teams in trade conversations regarding Monte Morris, the sturdy reserve point guard who filled in as its starter with Jamal Murray sidelined for the season.

The Nuggets have also been rumored into wanting to trade up and could now use their two picks to do so. However, if new president Calvin Booth and the team opt to standpat, the group has apparently zeroed in on a potential target to consider.

Denver has hosted several first-round prospects for workouts, including Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Michigan forward Caleb Houstan among others, with more likely to come before next week.

With two first-round picks now, the Nuggets could be a team to watch in the coming days. They figure to be very active in trade discussions as it will be interesting to see what they ultimately do.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Caleb Houstan modeling his game after multiple NBA All-Stars Hall of Famer Grant Hill wants Magic to draft Paolo Banchero at No. 1 Tracy McGrady lists two potential All-Stars in upcoming NBA draft

List