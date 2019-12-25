Rumor: Nets star Kyrie Irving could miss 2-3 more weeks

Kyrie Irving has missed the Nets’ last 18 games – including a return to Boston – with what they’ve called a “right shoulder impingement.”

Brooklyn hasn’t provided many details on Irving’s injury. Instead, every few games, the Nets just keep listing him as out. They’re not providing much of a timeline.

Don’t expect Irving back soon.

Brandon Robinson of heavy:

a source within the Nets organization stated that Irving could be out two to three more weeks with what they are privately calling thoracic bursitis.

Brooklyn always faced the challenge of integrating Irving as team leader this season. This absence only complicates the situation.

Irving reportedly showed moodiness during the preseason, and the Nets started 4-7 with him playing. They’ve gone 12-6 since he went out, with Spencer Dinwiddie particularly stepping up.

Dinwiddie has proven to be a great fit for the Nets’ culture. What happens if they keep winning with Dinwiddie? How will Irving be welcomed back?

The more time Irving misses – if Brooklyn keeps winning – the more these questions intensify.