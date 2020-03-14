Rumor: NBA has Aug. 1 deadline to resume season

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

NBA owners obviously want to finish this season. There’s too much money to be made just to give up.

But the league is on hiatus for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about playing into July.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Really, those timelines might be overly optimistic. It depends how well we collectively socially isolate and how well our leaders deploy the medical experts. These are giant variables.

When does it become too late to resume play?

Five Reasons Sports Network:



Aug. 1 is so late. That’d almost have to included a shortened postseason (by number of rounds and/or games per round) AND a change to the 2020-21 season (by shortening the season and/or delaying its start).

But the playoffs are so lucrative. Especially this postseason, when the very best teams – Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo), Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) – feature such big names. There will be every effort to make that happen.

Rumor: NBA has Aug. 1 deadline to resume season originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next