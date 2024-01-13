Rumor mill: USC offensive assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned as a candidate for Washington head coaching job

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who took the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this past season, was named the next head coach at Alabama, the school announced on Friday.

Who will be the lead candidate to replace DeBoer at U-Dub?

According to a tweet by high-profile NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly being targeted as a candidate to be the Huskies‘ next head coach. The 44-year-old currently works as a senior offensive analyst and quarterback coach for the USC Trojans under Lincoln Riley. However, no official statement regarding Kingsbury’s situation with Washington has been released.

Following his stint as a player and quarterback, Kingsbury began his coaching career in 2008 with the Houston Cougars as their offensive quality control coach. After two seasons, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2010.

After spending two more seasons with the Cougars, Kingsbury joined Texas A&M in 2012 for one season as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Then in 2013, he got his first head coaching job with Texas Tech. He spent six seasons as the Red Raiders’ head coach and compiled a 35-40 record.

Kingsbury then spent four seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 before being fired in January of last year and then spending 2023 at USC.

Sources saying Kliff Kingsbury could be the @UW_Football next head football coach — Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) January 12, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire