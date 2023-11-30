Rumor mill: Lots of chatter emerges on Nebraska’s Tony White as USC DC target

The USC Trojans have been searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Alex Grinch during the 2023 season.

A lot of different names have surfaced, and this is an important hire for USC to make in hopes of revamping a very poor defense.

One name that has popped up late in the coordinator search is Tony White, who is currently the defensive coordinator for Nebraska and head coach Matt Rhule.

On Wednesday night, a tweet from Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media fed into speculation that White would be the next Trojan defensive coordinator. That tweet should be taken with a grain of salt if not 10. No major media outlets had confirmed anything as of late Wednesday night, suggesting this could be a trial balloon or a smokescreen. Coaching searches often acquire at least one of those two plot points. A leak could come from a coach’s agent to beef up his salary at his current employer. A leak could also be designed to test the fan base’s reaction.

A smokescreen would mean that another candidate is in the process of being pursued by USC. Lincoln Riley, before being hired by USC two years ago, was linked to rumors and chatter about taking the LSU job. That was the smokescreen USC needed to carry out its stealthy hire.

White was rumored to be an option for the San Diego State head coaching job, but the Aztecs instead hired Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, the former Kent State head coach.

White has a lot of experience. He was the defensive coordinator at Syracuse for three seasons before going to Nebraska a year ago. Prior to that, he was with Arizona State and San Diego State and has received plenty of interest for numerous head coaching jobs.

All eyes are on USC as this coordinator search winds its way toward a conclusion. We will see if there’s fire attached to the smoke of rumor and speculation surrounding Tony White.

