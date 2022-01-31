RUMOR: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh may be Tua Tagovailoa’s next coach

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had an interesting time adjusting to the NFL. Despite only being in the league for two seasons, his name has been all over headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in 2020, and his security with the franchise has never been solidified.

Recently, the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores, who reportedly did not have a great relationship with the quarterback.

The job search has seemingly been centered around offensive-minded coaches, with former Alabama and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll being considered a lead candidate at one point before being hired by the New York Giants.

Today, a rumor surfaced that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be offered the job, and that he will be accepting.

The rumor has yet to be corroborated, so for now it remains just a rumor.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to publish updates regarding Harbaugh to the Dolphins as more information becomes available.

