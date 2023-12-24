Rumor: Michigan could look toward the SEC if Jim Harbaugh leaves for NFL

As Ohio State football’s hated rival Michigan prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal game, the rumors of Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL continue.

It has been an almost annual event, but with potential sanctions headed their way, it’s becoming more of a realistic possibility. With that said, LSU radio host, Matt Moscona, believes that if the Wolverines were to pursue Brian Kelly, he’d leave Baton Rouge for Ann Arbor.

There are certainly multiple things that would have to happen for this to come to fruition, but as the saying goes, where there’s some, there’s a fire. In his two-year tenure with the Tigers, Kelly has a 19-7 record.

Here’s what ESPN Radio’s Matt Moscona had to say. pic.twitter.com/vAMhgli5es — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 24, 2023

Obvious this is just one man’s option, but it’s a juicy one. Kelly has been a solid coach in his 20 year career, winning 254 games to 185 losses. I for one would love to see this happen, as the current LSU is a polarizing figure that could keep the rivalry at a fever pitch.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire