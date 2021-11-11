RUMOR: Mel Tucker to sign huge, long-term extension with Michigan State football

The rumor mill has been swirling all year around Mel Tucker and his future with Michigan State football, which isn’t surprising given the turnaround we have seen with the Spartans this season.

The biggest rumor has been Mel Tucker to LSU to replace Coach Orgeron. While some MSU fans are spooked considering the way in which Tucker came to Michigan State from Colorado, the latest rumors are that he is actually in line to get a massive pay raise from MSU to stick around.

Rico Beard went on 97.1 The Ticket on Thursday to calm listeners’ nerves and assure them that, per his sources, Tucker isn’t going anywhere.

“I have sources who said it appears that Mel Tucker is going to be getting a contract extension with money around $6.8 to $7.8 million (per year) with escalators and bonuses that could take him up even higher,” said Beard, adding that the news is “unconfirmed.”

If this happens, which it should, this would be a smart series of moves from Tucker. It was smart of him to keep his cards close to his vest in order to get him and his staff more money. It would also be smart for him to stick around with the Spartans, who will give him much more patience than he would get at LSU, where they are ready to fire a coach who won them a national championship.

Mel Tucker to sign long-term extension with MSU: 'Ryan Day money' @RicoBeard https://t.co/PNS9YAesdW — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 11, 2021

More!