Rumor: Lonzo Ball looked ‘checked out’ with Pelicans in bubble

The Pelicans have struggled in the bubble.

Lonzo Ball has REALLY struggled in the bubble.

The starting guard has shot just 33% on 2-pointers, 28% on 2-pointers and 56% on free throws.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

people down in Orlando tell me Lonzo Ball looked like he’d checked out the whole time the Pels were there, and that they expect some significant roster adjustments in New Orleans before next season.

Did Ball actually show signs of being indifferent behind the scenes? That’d be concerning.

Or are people just assigning an explanation to Ball’s on-court woes without actually knowing the story? That’s also possible.

This was a small seven-game sample, and Ball isn’t a reliable shooter. An ill-timed cold stretch doesn’t necessarily indicate a bigger meaning.

Ball will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. This will be an opportunity for the Pelicans to determine how much they value him. But if they don’t sign him to an extension before next season, they’d still hold control in 2021 restricted free agency.

If he wants to remain in New Orleans, Ball could complement Zion Williamson long-term. But if Ball isn’t content there, he could be involved in the many changes the Pelicans are expected to make.

