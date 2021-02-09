Rumor: At least one team reached out to Knicks about Elfrid Payton trade

The Knicks have point guards. Elfrid Payton starts, breakout rookie Immanuel Quickley has been next in line, plus they have Frank Ntilikina. Austin Rivers is on the roster as well, although he has played more of the backup two guard behind RJ Barrett.

Now Derrick Rose has been added to the mix.

It’s a potential log jam at the point. One way around that would be to trade another one of the veterans at the position, and at least one team has tested the waters of a Payton trade, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

At least one team in playoff contention has shown interest in Elfrid Payton. After dealing for Derrick Rose, the Knicks aren't done on the trade market just yet. (@IanBegley) pic.twitter.com/LW4UecQXzi — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 8, 2021

Would the Knicks trade Payton? It depends on what they get back in return.

We don’t know which team reached out to the Knicks, but there are certainly teams that could use a solid rotational point guard like Payton. He is averaging 11.9 points a game for the Knicks, plays solid defense, but has his limitations and does not space the floor much (24% from three). For example, we know the Clippers are looking around for a more traditional point guard to bring off the bench and help the team get shots that are not just Kawhi Leonard/Paul George isolation at key points in the game.

The Knicks may not trade Payton, but expect them to be involved in a lot of trade rumors between now and the March trade deadline.

