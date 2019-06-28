Are Lakers frontrunners to sign Carmelo Anthony?

Could there be a Banana Boat reunion in Los Angeles? Former superstar Carmelo Anthony is still without a team, having been let go from the Houston Rockets last season. It was rumored that Anthony could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers before 2018-2019 was over, but then LeBron James got injured and L.A.’s season went down the tubes.

The Lakers now have Anthony Davis and are angling to add either a third superstar or additional supporting pieces with some newly opened up cap space as part of the Davis deal.

Of course, L.A. was always slated to be a veteran minimum destination and that could very well be the case this season. Anthony had a hard time convincing anybody to take him on last year, but he’s been fairly compensated over the course of his career. He doesn’t need any more money, so signing with the Lakers on a minimum deal is entirely within the realm of possibility.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Anthony has been open to a reunion with the New York Knicks, but they simply don’t have a roster to accept him right now. That means the Lakers are probably the frontrunners

Via SNY:

Let’s get this out of the way at the top: things can always change, but most executives monitoring Anthony’s free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination for the 10-time All Star. … Again, that may be irrelevant because of the Lakers’ interest. But Anthony would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended.

Would Anthony be able to contribute to the Lakers? That depends. If L.A. is unable to add any real supporting cast around LeBron and Davis, it will necessitate that someone score the basketball. Anthony can probably do that, at least in the kind of inefficient, double-digit, 1980s way he has before.

But will Anthony be a net positive for a Finals-hopeful team? Probably not. Still, this seems like almost an inevitability at this point, so I expect to see Carmelo Lakers jersey sooner rather than later.