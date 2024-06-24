Rumor: Lakers expected to gauge trade market for 17th pick in NBA draft

With the first round of the NBA draft set for Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly expected to gauge the trade market for their 17th pick, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The Lakers have the selection after the New Orleans Pelicans opted to defer the first-round pick owed to them from L.A. to 2025. The Pelicans are owed one more first-round pick from the Lakers as part of the trade involving Anthony Davis in 2019.

The organization is expected to be active in trade discussions ahead of the draft, using the 17th pick as part of a potential package to add veterans who can help the team win now.

The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach JJ Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets.

After hiring Redick as their next head coach, the Lakers figure to remain in win-now mode with James, Davis and others on the roster. With a first-time coach now at the front of the bench, it isn’t quite known how much a rookie will play next season, so a trade could make sense.

The Lakers are also prepared to use their pick to select a prospect who can contribute immediately. The team has done its due diligence in the predraft process, hosting prospects like Ryan Dunn, Zach Edey, Ron Holland II, Tyler Smith and Jaylon Tyson for workouts, among others.

However, after prioritizing playing time for their veterans this past season, the team will likely be aggressive in trading their pick. With things still in flux ahead of Wednesday, the Lakers figure to be a team to watch that could shake things up in the draft.

