Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

Milwaukee’s plans to bring in Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento in an attempt to upgrade their starting five has fallen apart (and now the NBA is investigating the situation, a final nail in the coffin of this plan).

Bogdanovic is still going to have suitors around the league — including the Los Angeles Lakers, reports Sam Amick and Eric Nehm at The Athletic. Not coincidentally, teams hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo will become a free agent want to get in on this, ensuring the Serbian wing does not head to Milwaukee.

Bogdanovic and his representation are expected to take meetings when it’s allowed this afternoon/evening, with Atlanta and the Lakers known to be among the suitors. From there, don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic draws interest from many of the same teams who would love nothing more than for all of this chaos to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to eventually head their way (Miami, Dallas, the Clippers, the Knicks). Why? Because it’s widely known that Antetokounmpo — who will be offered a supermax extension by the Bucks on Friday and has until Dec. 21 to sign it — has been recruiting Bogdanovic to come to Milwaukee. That reality, of course, means he has an added bit of value beyond his basketball talents.

Bogdanovic has fans all over NBA front offices. The 6’6″ wing averaged 15.1 points a game last season (eventually pushing Buddy Hield to the bench and moving into Sacramento’s starting lineup). He shot 37.2% from three, also is very efficient from the midrange, and he can create his own shot.

He is rumored to be seeking a deal in the $17 million to $18 million a season (four years, $70 million range), although whether that is out there for him in a season where teams are expecting to lose money remains to be seen. The playoff/contending teams that could most use him do not have the cap space to sign Bogdanovic outright (Atlanta excepted), so a sign-and-trade somewhere is more likely.

Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic originally appeared on NBCSports.com