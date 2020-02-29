Carmelo Anthony has said Portland is where he wants to finish his career. His experience with the Trail Blazers this season has been that good.

But what if the Knicks came calling?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s not hard to play connect the dots. Starting Sunday, Leon Rose will be the new president of the New York Knicks, and Rose was Anthony’s former agent. Plus, Anthony had some of the best years of his career with the Knicks, bringing him back could be a win with fans during what will be a rebuilding process.

A ‘Melo return to Madison Square Garden is being speculated about around the league, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Incoming Knicks president Leon Rose is expected to be interested in bringing Carmelo Anthony back to the Knicks next season, according to multiple NBA executives.

Anthony has praised the Knicks’ hiring of Rose, but also has said he’s going to wait until this summer to make any long-term decision.

Anthony has found a comfort zone in Portland this season, averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds a game, while starting and playing more than 30 minutes a game. That said, he’s got the advanced stats of a slightly below average NBA player, just one that Portland needs due to the injuries that ravaged their roster.

Portland likely will try to bring Anthony back, but can only offer 120 percent of his current veteran minimum salary. Considering Portland is already spending more than $74 million next season on Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic alone, they are not looking to add other big contracts. The Knicks could come in with a better offer and lure him back to Manhattan.

It will be an interesting subplot to watch this summer.

Rumor: Knicks may try to bring back Carmelo Anthony this summer originally appeared on NBCSports.com