Rumor: Jimbo to add Mason Smith to staff

Social Media is an interesting phenomenon where cryptic messages can cause a slew of opinion pieces. This is not quite to that magnitude, but when it comes to college recruiting it will still make headlines. Especially when it comes to Texas A&M football and what moves Jimbo Fisher decides to make.

In a move that is sure to disgust some LSU fans, former staffer Mason Smith appears to have joined Jimbo and company in College Station for at least the next season. When the Aggies lost one of their best recruiters to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, they needed to find ways to replace him. If Mason Smith is actually joining the staff, they are getting a talented recruiter with ties to the Louisiana area.

Here is a write-up from when Smith left the Mississippi Bulldogs for LSU a few years back.

“An LSU graduate, Smith knows the area well and was a big reason for bringing in talent from Louisiana to Mississippi State over the last few years but now will get to recruit to the in-state Tigers. Of the 12 LSU commits in the 2022 class, eight are from the Louisiana area, headlined by quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell. “

Now to bring it full circle you can check out the few posts below that prompted the rumor mill swirling.

Freshman All-American Evan Stewart also seemed to approve of the addition of Mason.

