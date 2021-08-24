Rumor: Jeremy Lamb to be traded during season by Pacers, Lakers interested

When Indiana takes the court on Oct. 20 in Charlotte for its season opener, the starting backcourt will very likely be Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. Behind them, T.J. McConnell will get minutes, and just-drafted Chris Duarte will get run.

Where does that leave Jeremy Lamb? On the roster for now, but likely to be traded during the season, reports J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.

Jeremy Lamb likely will begin the 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers, but he’ll be elsewhere before it ends, league sources familiar with the situation tell IndyStar. IndyStar reported two weeks ago that the Pacers had been unsuccessful in trying to move the 6-5 guard/small forward, who missed the last 38 games last season because of left knee and leg soreness… According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The caveat, of course, is similar to what happened with [Victor] Oladipo before he was traded to Houston a month into last season. He had to show he had bounced back from injury before a favorable deal could materialize for the Pacers.

This ultimately means to expect Lamb to head to training camp then start the season in a Pacers’ uniform. However, once he proves he is healthy and can contribute, a team looking for more backcourt help — the Lakers may very well be interested, but injuries and miscalculations will have other teams interested as well — the Pacers will get a decent offer for Lamb and take it.

Lamb averaged 10.6 points a game and shot 40.6% from 3 last season when healthy, and his scoring down from previous seasons due to the injuries. When healthy, Lamb is an above-average wing player who would improve the rotations of a lot of teams, including contenders.

Lamb just has to prove he’s healthy and the Pacers will get good offers.

But the proof has to come first, or the offers will be lowball.

