Could Jessie Bates snub the Bengals for the Browns?

NFL free agency is just a little over a week away and the Cleveland Browns will look to fix roster holes. A name of interest is Bengals safety Jessie Bates who may not get an extension as big contracts are looming in Cincinnati. Locked on Bengals host James Rapien recently mentioned that Bates could find his way to Cleveland as a member of the Browns.

Bates is a tremendous deep safety and would be exactly what the team needs. The problem is the money but with the team likely moving off of John Johnson’s contract they absolutely could make it work if money is the only thing holding the deal up. This could be a move that elevates the secondary giving an elite cover safety with the talent they have at cornerback.

