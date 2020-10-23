Rumor: Some in Indiana want to trade for Gordon Hayward

On paper, this sounds too good to be true: Gordon Hayward returns to Indiana, the place he was born, raised, and starred in college. For Boston, it moves a player making $34.2 million next season (once Hayward opts into his contract, which he will) that Celtics’ fans are ready to move on from.

Of course, if something sounds too good to be true…

The rumor of some in the Indiana organization wanting to bring Hayward is still out there, as reported most recently by Ian Begley of SNY.TV in New York.

Something to keep an eye on once we find out when NBA teams can start making trades: some within the Pacers organization continue to have interest in trading for Celtics’ Gordon Hayward, per SNY sources.

The Indianapolis Star’s J. Michael has said before there was interest for a trade within the Pacers organization. .J. Michael noted that if the Pacers move on from one of their two big men — Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis — having Hayward allows the Pacers to play smaller, more versatile lineups. Which is exactly the style new Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren talked about playing.

