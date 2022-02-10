Rumor: Hornets, Spurs discussed trade involving Kai Jones

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs reportedly discussed a trade centered around center Jakob Poeltl, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Hornets were in discussions to send P.J. Washington, Kai Jones and a first-round pick to the Spurs for Poeltl. However, the two teams were unable to complete the deal ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline on Thursday as the hang-up was apparently over the inclusion of a first-round pick.

Poeltl was ultimately not dealt and will stay with the Spurs.

Charlotte was relatively quiet at the trade deadline, opting only to acquire Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr. and Ish Smith. They were in the market for a center and ultimately chose to acquire Harrell.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were one the more busy teams ahead of the deadline.

They opted to trade Derrick White to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick. In another move, they moved Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and a first-round pick. They are expected to waive Dragic.

Of course, teams often discuss several trades each year ahead of the deadline as many ultimately never come to fruition. In the end, the Hornets and Spurs were unable to come to an agreement for Poeltl.

