Rumor: Hornets rookie Brandon Miller not available in trade talks

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller is reportedly unavailable in trade discussions ahead of the deadline on Feb. 8, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Hornets are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-30 record after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. They are expected to be more active in the market than in past seasons, with new ownership at the helm.

The team has veterans, such as Terry Rozier, who figure to garner trade interest from opposing teams. However, the front office isn’t expected to make Miller available in any trade conversation.

Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, per league personnel. Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat.

Miller is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 38.4% shooting from 3-point range in 33 games this season. He has registered seven 20-point games and is fourth in scoring among rookies and second in total 3s (68).

The second pick has emerged as a key player with the Hornets, starting in 27 games this season. He had his best stretch last month, after scoring in double figures in 12 straight games, but has been in and out of the lineup of late with various injuries.

Miller is highly thought of within the organization and is establishing himself as a cornerstone player. They have been encouraged by his progress and want to keep him for the foreseeable future.

