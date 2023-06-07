Rumor: Hornets leaning toward drafting Brandon Miller at No. 2

When the Charlotte Hornets are on the clock on June 22, there appears to be two players the organization will consider drafting second after Victor Wembanyama.

The decision may have already been decided, though.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the recent intel circulating around the league is that the Hornets will select Brandon Miller of Alabama over Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite when they are on the clock this month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball. I’d go in that direction too over Scoot Henderson because Miller brings playmaking skill in his own right, on top of his go-to scoring prowess.

Henderson was viewed as the consensus No. 2 player in the draft throughout the year after dazzling against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in October. However, Miller emerged as a viable option after a tremendous run with the Crimson Tide.

The conversation regarding the Hornets’ options has picked up of late as many have made the case for each player. Of course, it will ultimately come down to which player stands out the most to the front office in their upcoming workouts and interviews.

With Wembanyama a lock to go first to San Antonio, the draft is said to start with the Hornets as they have two strong options to consider selecting. But that decision may have already been decided.

Advertisement

More 2023 NBA Draft!

DePaul center Nick Ongenda: 'My shot-blocking ability is unmatched' Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. explains what traits he brings to the NBA Chris Livingston addresses decision to leave Kentucky for NBA draft

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire