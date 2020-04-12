Rumor: Former Pelicans GM Dell Demps being considered as Bulls new GM

Arturas Karnisovas, the new head honcho for the Bulls, reportedly has lined up an impressive list of people to interview for the GM position in Chicago:

• Denver’s Calvin Booth

• Philadelphia’s Mark Eversley

• Dallas’ Michael Finley

• L.A. Clippers’ Mark Hughes

• Orlando’s Matt Lloyd

• Oklahoma City’s Nazi Mohammed

Now you can add former Pelicans GM Dell Demps to the mix, reports Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald.

One name I’ve heard for potential #Bulls GM is Dell Demps, former Pelicans GM. Lot of ties with JJ Polk and Tim Connnelly, who hired Karnisovas in Denver.

Former DePaul forward David Booth also has ties to that crew.





Karnisovas is making a point to hire a black GM, not so coincidentally after a report came out that black executives were frustrated with the Bulls’ process to hire a new head of basketball operations. Troy Weaver of Oklahoma City turned down a second interview for the job because he thought it was a token interview, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s Undefeated.

Troy Weaver declined opportunity to be a part of 2nd round of Bulls interviews for its head of basketball operations because he felt it was a token offer, source said. He was told by someone from Bulls they were expected to hire Karnisovas by the time his interview was offered.





Karnisovas has been focused on putting the front office together, as he should, but deciding about Jim Boylen and the coaching decision will be next. If the Bulls are going to make a change — as most around the league expect, even if Boylen does not — the timing is delicate. It would seem bad form to fire a coach during the coronavirus-forced suspension of play. Still, if the Bulls are going to make a change, they should do it sooner rather than later to allow Boylen and staff to find their next job in what will almost certainly be a condensed offseason.

The one thing that remains clear: Karnisovas is shaking up everything and changing the Bulls culture. Which it needed.

