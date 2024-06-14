Rumor: Executives predict Colorado forward Cody Williams could be a top-5 pick

Former Colorado forward Cody Williams is reportedly gaining traction as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.

Williams was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists on 41.5% shooting from 3-point range in 24 games. He was second on the team in shooting percentage and blocks (16) while ranking third in scoring.

The 6-foot-8 forward entered the season in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick this year but missed time with various injuries. He showcased himself at a high level and could now be one of the first players off the board on June 26.

Rival teams also continue to predict that Cody Williams will be picked earlier than most expect, potentially by the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 or the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, is highly touted for his offensive versatility and ability to space the floor. He has the length teams covet, with his 7-foot, 1-inch wingspan, and the potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

The 19-year-old has had a strong predraft process and projects to fit in well with any team drafting early in the first round. He has all of the necessary tools and physical attributes that should make for a smooth transition to the next level.

The Pistons have been linked to a few prospects ahead of the draft, including Williams and Matas Buzelis. The organization continues to build toward the future and could target a versatile forward who can fill several needs on the court.

