Rumor: Is Elijah Robinson a candidate to leave Texas A&M for a DC position?

After new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko was officially hired last Monday, the status of beloved interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who had served as the program’s defensive line coach/ ace recruiter since the 2018 season under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher.

While initial optimism regarding his continued tenure with the program under a familiar face in Elko, whom he served under for four seasons during Elko’s time as A&M’s elite defensive coordinator (2018-2021), things have apparently changed after a rumor regarding a potential change of scenery emerged on Friday afternoon.

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was recently hired as Syracuse’s new head football coach on Nov. 28, as the elite recruiter outright earned the position after helping build the Bulldogs into a talent machine, while his recruiting ties to the New Jersey area attracted the University to his immense potential.

Amid assembling his staff, Syracuse.com writer Emily Leiker reported that a 2024 offensive lineman, Noah Rosahac, stated that after verbally committing to Syracuse, Fran Brown reportedly told him:

“The (new) defensive coordinator is coming from the SEC.”

Well, that could be anyone, but knowing Robinson’s connection to Brown after coaching together at Temple and Baylor for several seasons, this is something to monitor moving forward. While Mike Elko has already made several staff changes, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin remains in his role, which could impact Robinson’s future decision.

Elijah Robinson will finish his interim coaching stint during the Aggies’ impending bowl game, which will be announced by the end of the weekend.

