Rumor: Dallas could end up trading for Andre Iguodala

The Grizzlies want to trade Andre Iguodala, but so far no team has been interested in sending Memphis a first-round pick (the reported current asking price).

The Los Angeles Lakers (the reported frontrunners) are waiting for Memphis to buy out Iguodala after the trade deadline so they can sign him as a free agent. (Other teams, including the Clippers and Rockets, are interested, too.)

Ultimately, that means if another team outside L.A. has interest in Iguodala for the rest of this season, they are going to have to trade for him. Some executives around the league think that team could be Dallas, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in a video on their site.

“One place is shaping up as a possibility as you talk to executives out there. That is the Dallas Mavericks…

“Executives believe the Mavericks are a team that we should watch when it comes to the Andre Iguodala landing spot. They have a tradable contract in Courtney Lee, and extra second-round picks they could potentially use to get Memphis interested.”

Other executives speculating on what Dallas or Memphis might do is just that, speculation. Call it a rumor.

We do know Dallas and the Grizzlies had some talks about Iguodala after he was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Nothing came of them, but it makes sense that the sides have kept the lines of communication open. This is how NBA deals generally get done, over a long stretch of time.

We also know that no serious talks are going on right now around this trade (or really any other). The NBA trade window meaningfully opens up Dec. 15 when most players signed this summer can be added to deals, however, it generally takes the pressure of the trade deadline (Feb. 6) to get trades done.

Iguodala makes some sense for Dallas as a defender in a playoff push. The Mavericks have the best offense in the NBA so far behind the leap Luka Doncic made this season, but their defense is pedestrian. That’s not going to get them far in the postseason. Iguodala can help on that end.

If Dallas wants him, they are going to have to trade for him. If Iguodala is with Memphis after the trade deadline, a buyout becomes highly likely, followed by a quick trip to Los Angeles for Iguodala.