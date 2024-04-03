Rumor: Curry vs. Ionescu rematch could expand to include Caitlin Clark, Klay Thompson

LSU v Iowa

It was all anybody wanted to talk about and ended up being the best part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend: The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout.

From the moment it ended it was clear the NBA planned bring it back next February when the All-Star Game goes to Curry's home, the Chase Center in San Francisco. There has been buzz about the NBA wanting to build on the event, and Shams Charania of The Athletic said next year it could include the biggest star in the women's game right now — Caitlin Clark.

"At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year...I'm told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2."@ShamsCharania updates on next years #NBA All Star

Clark, still playing in the NCAA Tournament with Iowa and drawing record television audiences, has said she plans to move on to the WNBA next season, where she undoubtedly will be the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever. The NBA could put this together and it would work (Thompson works well in the Bay Area for this format).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sounds like a man coming around to the reality—one the NFL and NHL already have—that the traditional All-Star Game is a dinosaur and that they would be better off making things such as Curry vs. Ionescu and the 3-Point Contest the highlight of the weekend. Whether that happens by next February remains to be seen, but changes are coming.

And it looks like Caitlin Clark could be part of it.