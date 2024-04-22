Rumor: Chris Paul could end up with Spurs this summer

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

It's highly unlikely Chris Paul will be back with the Warriors next season. It's not that Steve Kerr or anyone else is unhappy with his play — this was the best Golden State's non-Curry minutes have been in years, and much of that was thanks to Paul. It's just a financial situation where the Warriors are trying to cut back on their steep tax bill, and another team will likely offer CP3 more money than the Warriors want to pay their backup point guard.

Could the Spurs be the team that steps up? It's no secret that San Antonio is hunting for a point guard/lead ball handler to pair with Victor Wembanyama next season, and Marc Stein said in his latest newsletter he's been told by sources that CP3 could be a match.

"A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio. Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2."

What the Spurs are hoping for is a more long-term fit at the point to mesh with Wembanyama, or at least a medium-term fit of someone who would be around for a few years and help this team grow and start to compete in the postseason in the coming years. That's not Paul. However, if the Spurs can't find that guy now, or they get someone so young they want another veteran in the mix, the idea of Chris Paul as that veteran voice is an interesting one. If the strong-willed Paul and coach Gregg Popovich could mesh, it could benefit everyone.

It might not be either side's first choice, but it could work.

One other note. Spurs fans have been buzzing about the team getting in the mix for a Trae Young trade this summer, as he is the most acclaimed point guard likely to be available. League sources have told NBC Sports not to bet on that happening, as San Antonio doesn't see Young as a fit with Wembanyama going forward. The Spurs might be more interested in the Hawks' Dejounte Murray if he is available.