Rumor: Chicago’s Coby White ‘would take an inconceivable offer’ to trade

Even as the Chicago Bulls take center stage as one of the NBA’s few likely sellers at the 2024 trade deadline, opposing front offices ought to resist the urge to ask about the availability of guard Coby White. Or at least that is what we are hearing from the rumor mill ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson, “while ‘untouchable’ probably only has applied to one player in Chicago Bulls franchise history (Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan), it would take an inconceivable offer for White to change addresses before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.”

The Bulls are reportedly still getting plenty of calls apart from White per Johnson, with “teams inquiring about Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond,” but White “has played his way into essential building block for whatever roster iteration comes next.”

Will the Chicago Bulls actually trade anyone ahead of the NBA's 2024 trade deadline? https://t.co/O6btm9zpnu pic.twitter.com/tS1S9AbCUr — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 7, 2024

Johnson notes that even DeMar DeRozan could be on the move, given he can become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

