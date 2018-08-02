Rumor: Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Thunder in nationally televised opening-night games

The Celtics and 76ers look positioned to battle for Eastern Conference supremacy over the next decade.

Why not jump right into the rivalry next season?

Can’t go wrong with Warriors-Thunder, either – especially with Paul George re-signing and making Oklahoma City a credible-enough threat. We’re still intrigued by the personal rivalry between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. But as that fades, the Thunder must increase their overall competitiveness against the NBA’s top team.

The league needn’t put its best matchups on opening night. We’ll be excited for the first games regardless, and Boston-Philadelphia and Golden State-Oklahoma City will draw attention any date. But these shape up as fun openers.