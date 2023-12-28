Rumor: Cavs’ Craig Porter Jr. viewed as candidate to sign standard contract

After a productive start to the season, rookie Craig Porter Jr. is reportedly a candidate to sign a standard contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Porter, who went undrafted out of Wichita State, signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers over the summer. He has seen sporadic minutes this season but has been thrust into a larger role with the team down Darius Garland (jaw fracture).

The 23-year-old has started the last three games with the Cavaliers and is coming off a near triple-double on Saturday, recording 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a win over Chicago. He has 25 assists and three turnovers in those three games.

The excerpt from HoopsHype:

With injuries to Darius Garland and the Cavaliers exploring the trade market for the absent Ricky Rubio, Porter Jr. is viewed as a potential conversion candidate for a standard contract.

Porter is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds on 40% shooting from 3-point range in 19 appearances with the Cavaliers. He is one of four rookies averaging at least seven points, three assists and two rebounds this season.

The strong start this season has Porter likely on the verge of signing a standard contract with the Cavaliers. The team may opt to wait until Porter has exhausted all his available service time as part of his two-way contract to sign him.

