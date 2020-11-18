Rumor: Bulls to draft Patrick Williams No. 4

The drafting teams could change from Timberwolves, Warriors, Hornets. The order of selection is unclear. But LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are expected to be the top three picks in the NBA draft tomorrow.

That puts plenty of intrigue around the Bulls and the No. 4 pick.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

But this is indisputable: The buzz surrounding the Bulls becoming increasingly focused on Patrick Williams is intensifying by the day. One league source even went so far as to say he’s under the impression that the Bulls have told the Florida State forward they plan to draft him should they not trade up from No. 4. While multiple theories exist for all teams at this time of year, several league sources told NBC Sports Chicago they have heard of the Bulls’ growing intrigue in the 6-foot-8 Charlotte native.

It was eye-opening when a rumor emerged the Pistons promised to draft Williams No. 7. Now, he could go even higher!

Williams had a promising freshman season at Florida State. Talent drops quickly after the first couple prospects in this draft. Though Williams wouldn’t be my choice at No. 4 (Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton), it’s difficult to see someone else who absolutely should get picked ahead of Williams.

Even if this is a smokescreen about Chicago in particular, add it to the evidence Williams’ stock is rising.

