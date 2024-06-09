Rumor: Bronny James could add more workouts ahead of NBA draft

Former USC guard Bronny James is reportedly open to adding more workouts with teams ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, according to Marc Stein on Substack.

James opened the predraft process by planning to visit the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. He reportedly received at least 10 workout invitations but was said to be selective with the organizations he wanted to audition for.

The 19-year-old completed his workout with the Suns on Wednesday. He and his agent, Rich Paul, are now weighing their options and could add more stops to his itinerary.

Bronny James, to this point, has planned to restrict his in-person visits before the draft to two teams: The Suns and the Lakers. However …Bronny’s agent Rich Paul told The Stein Line that there are “a few more” invites under consideration they are still evaluating for potential workouts. James, who turns 20 in October, is projected to be a second-round pick on Day 2 of the draft later this month on June 27. He auditioned for the Suns on Wednesday.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

He measured in at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches barefoot with a 6-foot, 7 1/4-inch wingspan at the combine last month and averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in two scrimmages. He shot 19-of-25 in the 3-point star drill and registered the sixth-best max vertical (40 1/2 inches).

James is projected to be a second-round pick this month. The Lakers are reportedly considering drafting him with the 55th pick, which would allow him to join his father on the team.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire