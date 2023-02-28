Rumor: Is the Big Ten still looking at further expansion?

The college football landscape is continuously changing and the arrival of the super conferences sure seems inevitable. The Big Ten has already poached the Pac-12 for UCLA and USC and all signs point to the Big Ten not being finished with its western expansion.

According to a recent article by Saturday Out West, a source stated believes the Big Ten isn’t done poaching the Pac-12.

“If anyone thinks the Big Ten isn’t coming back for more, they’re not following along,” the source told Saturday Out West.

It’s hard to see a clear path for Pac-12 long-term relevancy, and it also makes sense that the Big Ten would continue to add schools to make traveling a tad less harsh for its only two west coast programs set to begin play in 2024.

The departure of former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren makes this situation more intriguing and perhaps a little clunky. However, it still feels like a matter of time before we see the Big Ten add more out West. Cal, Oregon, Stanford, and Washington have all been rumored in the not-too-distant past.

(Me ever since the Oklahoma and Texas to SEC announcement …) "But Marge, the Big Ten hasn't done anything lately in expansion. Look at it. It's going to do something and you KNOW it's gonna be good." pic.twitter.com/61HYRfJxQx — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) June 30, 2022

Just when you think nothing is going on with further expansion is usually the time when talks are going on behind the scenes. Could that be the case again?

