Rumor: Arkansas commit Johnell Davis to decline invitation to G League Elite Camp

Arkansas commit Johnell Davis reportedly turned down an invitation to participate in the 2024 G League Elite Camp, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Davis, who entered the transfer portal on April 2, announced on Wednesday that he will play for coach John Calipari after four years at Florida Atlantic. He also announced that he had declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his final year of college eligibility.

The Co-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year will interview and work out with teams ahead of the early entry withdrawal deadline on May 29. He will likely gain feedback from teams on his game and use next season with the Razorbacks to improve his draft positioning.

NEWS: Arkansas commit Johnell Davis will decline his invite to the G League Elite Camp, a source told ESPN. He'll conduct private workouts with select NBA teams prior to the NCAA early-entry withdrawal deadline on May 29. pic.twitter.com/QPFtDLXA5i — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 4, 2024

Davis was also named to the All-AAC first team after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. He helped lead the Owls to consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

He joins former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivišić and Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo in committing to play for Calipari via the transfer portal. The program also adds top-30 prospects Karter Knox (No. 20), Billy Richmond (No. 22) and Boogie Fland (No. 26).

The G League Elite Camp will take place May 10-11, with prospects competing in front of NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The top standouts will also be invited to perform in the draft combine.

