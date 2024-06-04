Rummenigge warns Kompany: A year without title already too much

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, member of the UEFA Executive Committee, speaks during a panel discussion at the SpoBis Congress. David Inderlied/dpa

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warned new team coach Vincent Kompany that he should be fighting for titles with the club from the very start.

"I wish him every success because if you don't win a title with Bayern Munich for a year, it's already one year too many," the former Bayern CEO was quoted by the Bild newspaper after a managers' meeting in the German city of Bielefeld.

Rummenigge was rather reserved when talking about the 38-year-old Belgian, whom he hasn't yet met.

Bayern board member for sports Max Eberl is "convinced by this relatively young and not very experienced man," Rummenigge said.

"I think he has the right philosophy. I asked Pep Guardiola, who had him as a player for a long time. He said he is convinced that he is an exciting coach.

"You should not forget that Bayern Munich play offensive and dominant football. He represents this philosophy," he added.

Bayern decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in February and had a long and difficult search for a new coach after preferred candidates Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick decided to stay at their current jobs at Bayer Leverkusen, Germany and Austria respectively.

The club considered an U-turn to keep Tuchel but both sides didn't reach an agreement.

Kompany most recently coached English side Burnley and were relegated from the Premier League in the season that just ended.