'Rumblings' Kevin Durant wants Warriors return, per Chris Broussard

There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.

"I said this on 'The Herd' shortly after KD’s trade request, somebody texted me, a good source, that Kevin Durant doesn’t want to play with Kyrie [Irving] and that he wants to go to Golden State," Chris Broussard said on Thursday's episode of "First Things First."

Durant left the Bay after winning two championships in three seasons from 2016-19. Would he really want to return to Golden State after the Warriors won the 2022 title without him?

"Hard to believe, but there are rumblings," Broussard tweeted later when referencing his comments on the show.

"I didn’t put too much bass in my voice because like Nick [Wright] said, it’s hard to believe," Broussard said in the clip. "I haven’t confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent. So, I am strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No."

As many basketball experts have cited over the last few weeks of speculation, the Warriors have one of the more intriguing packages to offer the Nets with rising star Jordan Poole and youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Executives around the league reportedly are split on whether they believe the Warriors are actually interested in bringing Durant back via trade.

"If I’m the Nets, it’s still not enough," Broussard said. "I’d want to keep KD."

A rather fresh point Broussard brought up, however, is that Draymond Green might be on board, as he is "clearly going revisionist history" when talking about Durant this offseason. Broussard is referencing when Green told "The Old Man and The Three" podcast in June that the Warriors wouldn't have beaten LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 and '18 NBA Finals without Durant.

The "rumblings" won't be stopping anytime soon until Durant finds a new home or ultimately decides he'll give his partnership with Irving another try.

