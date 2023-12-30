Rumble at The Bank: Clemson survived a wild fourth quarter to outlast Kentucky in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE — It was wholly appropriate that Tony Khan, the president of AEW (and the Jaguars chief football strategy officer) presented Clemson coach Dabo Swinney with a championship belt after the Tigers outlasted Kentucky 38-35 on Friday in the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

The game was a slugfest, 15 rounds of punches, counter-punches, body blows and headshots that wasn't over until Tigers defensive end Justin Mascoll intercepted Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary with nine seconds to play for his second turnover of the game, eight seconds after running back and game MVP scored his Gator Bowl-record fourth touchdown of the game from 3 yards out for the eighth lead change in the game and fifth of the fourth quarter.

The two teams scored a game-record 42 points in the final period, two touchdowns each, and two field goals by Clemson's Jonathan Weitz, the second from 52 yards out that bounced through off the crossbar to set another Gator Bowl record.

Clemson offensive linemen Bryn Tucker (73) and Zack Owens (72) celebrate with the TaxSlayter Gator Bowl trophy while Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney hugs quarterback Cade Klubnik (2)

The offenses ran 131 plays — yes, another game record — for 765 total yards. There were also a combined five turnovers and 10 sacks (eight by Kentucky).

"Just [an] unbelievable game," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who was in his 20th bowl game with the Tigers and won his 12th — breaking the ACC record he had shared with former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden.

Swinney's success bookended by two Gator Bowls

Swinney's first bowl game as the Tigers' coach was the 2009 Gator Bowl, a 26-21 loss. In between those two stops in Jacksonville, he's won two national championships and eight ACC titles.

Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) stretches to recover a fumble by Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) early in the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Clemson won 38-35.

This one may have been the most nerve-wracking without actually having a national championship at stake.

"It's one of those games nobody really deserves to lose," he said. "Just a lot of fight and heart on both sides ... awesome job by [UK] coach [Mark] Stoops and those kids battling. We just found a way to make one more play."

It was a bitter pill for the Wildcats, who led 21-10 through three quarters.

Kentucky's wide receiver/return Barion Brown became the first player in Gator Bowl history to score on a kick return (a game-record 100 yards to open the second half), a run (22 yards in the first period on a jet sweep) and a pass reception (60 yards with 6:12 left in the game); the UK defense battered Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with 13 quarterback hits, with the eight sacks forcing 44 yards in losses.

Quarterback Devin Leary, in a bid to beat Clemson for two teams (he was 1-1 as a starter against the Tigers when playing for N.C. State), threw for 306 yards, with three completions of 58, 60 and 72 yards.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks with players on the Clemson sideline during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Clemson, Lawrence's college team, beat Kentucky 38-25.

The Wildcats still lost.

"A very difficult loss ... terrific football game," Stoops said. "There were so many moments in that game where I'm so proud of our football team and the way we responded, the way we fought back. We faced a lot of adversity and overcame it."

Clemson cashed in on turnovers

The difference was Clemson getting 11 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter. Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter had an interception and a fumble recovery to put the Tigers offense in position on the two scoring drives and cornerback Shelton Lewis intercepted Leary on UK's final play.

Even in the immediate aftermath, the game had an impact on the winners and losers.

"That was the craziest fourth quarter I ever played in," Mafah said. "Just so much emotion, especially in the fourth quarter. We just had to keep fighting and didn't know what the outcome would be at that point, but you just had to keep fighting and believing and trusting your teammates to get the job done and get the win."

Kentucky running back Ray Davis, who declared for the NFL draft last month but still stayed with the team for the bowl game, said even in a loss, the memories of the game would stay with him for a lifetime.

"Helluva game ... it's a game that we love to be a part of," he said. "It's a game as a fan you love to watch. I'm proud to have played that game. The rest of my life I'm going to be able to remember that and be able to know that I was part of a very historical game in a sense of just back and forth and ups and downs, highs and lows and knowing whenever adversity struck, we stepped up to the plate."

Gator Bowl has had two thrillers in a row

Enjoying every bit of it was Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity, who has had two of the most scintillating games in Gator Bowl history in the last two years: Notre Dame's 45-38 victory over South Carolina and Clemson's victory over Kentucky.

"These are the kind of games you dream about having," he said. "Two really good teams who really wanted to be here, gorgeous weather and two great fan bases. To have a game like last year, and then have it followed up with this one is very unique in the bowl world."

Although attendance dipped from 67,383 last year to 40,132, closing the upper bowl of the stadium packed the fans into a more confined space (the lower bowl seats 41,000), which increased the noise level.

"Neither fan base thought they were out of the game, and they stayed loud the whole time," McGarity said.

