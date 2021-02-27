Rules official breathes sigh of relief as Annika Sorenstam makes cut

James Corrigan
·4 min read
Annika Sorenstam &#x002014; Rules official breathes sigh of relief as Annika Sorenstam makes cut - GETTY IMAGES
Annika Sorenstam — Rules official breathes sigh of relief as Annika Sorenstam makes cut - GETTY IMAGES

It is fair to say nobody was happier than Dan Maselli at Lake Nona that Annika Sorenstam made the cut in her first professional start in 13 years. Perhaps not even the remarkable Swede, herself.

Maselli, a Tour rules official, suffered a nervous couple of hours on Friday as the Gainbridge LPGA tournament waited to see if Sorenstam, 50, had done enough with a two-over total to qualify for the weekend.

Eventually, it was confirmed that the 10-time major-winner had scraped in by a shot. And Maselli exhaled a hefty sigh of relief.

If she had missed out so narrowly, Maselli would have entered golf’s folklore as the referee whose erroneous decision had stopped history. On Thursday, Maselli – who doubles up as a teaching professional – informed Sorenstam on the fifth that she could not open an unlocked gate to play her next shot. Instead, he said that she had to take a penalty drop, two club lengths away, which Sorenstam did on the way to a double-bogey seven.

However, unbeknown to Maselli, the rule had changed in 2019 – she could have opened the gate and would have had a stance to play without a penalty.

Maselli was informed of his mistake on Friday morning and was distraught, particularly when his fellow officials confirmed they could not take the penalty shot off Sorenstam’s score.

“The option to rescind the penalty is not available under the Rules of Golf,” a Ladies Professional Golf Association statement read. “The official met the player immediately following her second round to explain the mistake and apologise.”

After her brilliant second-round 71, Sorenstam revealed quite how strenuously Maselli did apologise. “He told me, ‘This is going to hurt me – this is eating me inside,’, Sorenstam recounted. “I said, ‘Please, please don’t feel that way’. He replied, ‘I appreciate it and I won’t make that mistake again’. And then, I said, ‘Well, I won’t hit there again’. You know, those things happen. The rules have changed. That’s the way it goes.”

Well, it obviously should not go that way when it is a paid rules official and Maselli was fortunate that Sorenstam took the bizarre scenario in her stride. As she did, the fact that she had left 45 of the best players in her wake – including the likes of world No 2 Danielle Kang and England’s Melissa Reid – in her first competitive event since retiring in 2008. It had been a hiatus of 4,479 days.

“I was planning on taking Ava to volleyball tomorrow, but somebody else will have to take her,” Sorenstam said. “No, kidding aside, it’s just a bonus. It really is. It’s been a lot of energy put into these two days, so hopefully get a good night’s rest and see what happens in the third round.”

Sorenstam’s laid-back persona was her staying true to her emphatic declaration before the tournament began that “this is not a comeback”.

Sorenstam entered purely because she lives at Lake Nona and is thinking of playing in the US Senior Women’s Open at the end of July. But regardless of her long-term intentions, Sorenstam has, at the very least, provided a joyous trip down memory fairway, with her many admirers lapping up one stat in particular.

This extended her official cuts made streak to 50 and that is the longest active cut streak on the LPGA Tour. Sorenstam missed only 10 cuts in her 308 career starts. The most recent was in May 2006 when she was ranked No 1. Current world No 1 Jin Young Ko is next in the consecutive-cuts-made charts with 35.

Only Tiger Woods from this generation can compete with Sorenstam in the all-time stats and as a close friend of the 45-year-old, she will be happy with the news released on Friday night.

Woods was transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopaedic care and recovery”, hospital officials said. A night post on Woods’s Twitter account said: “Tiger received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.”

Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations after crashing his car in LA on Tuesday. It is estimated that it will be another week until he can return to his Florida home.

Recommended Stories

  • Annika Sorenstam survives incorrect ruling, makes cut in first LPGA event since 2008

    A rules official apologized to Annika Sorenstam on Friday for an incorrect ruling, something that nearly cost her a spot this weekend at the Gainbridge LPGA.

  • Bad ruling impacts Annika Sorenstam as she fights to make the cut at Gainbridge LPGA

    Fighting to make the cut in her first LPGA appearance in years, a peculiar ruling could keep Annika Sorenstam from competing this weekend.

  • ‘What the hell?’ Patrick Reed rebounds from topped shot, two water balls to stay in contention at WGC-Workday

    The top wasn't the only weird occurrence during Patrick Reed’s odd round. The defending champion also hit two balls into water hazards.

  • Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

    Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa took the hardest hit of the day and it wasn't delivered by a Youngstown State player

  • After nearly 13-year layoff, Annika Sorenstam makes the cut at Gainbridge LPGA despite bad ruling

    Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols discusses Annika Sorenstam making the cut at Gainbridge LPGA.

  • What we know: The latest on Tiger Woods' recovery as he is transferred to new hospital

    Tiger Woods was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center two days after a car crash left him with serious injuries.

  • US House passes historic public lands bill pledging to protect nearly 3m acres

    Large land protection package combines various bills that languished under Trump – but now must pass a divided Senate The Grand Canyon Protection Act would provide a victory in the decades-long battle fought by the Havasupai tribe, who live at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, to protect their drinking water from uranium mining contamination. Photograph: tonda/Getty Images/iStockphoto The US House of Representatives has passed a historic public lands preservation bill that pledges to protect nearly 3m acres of federal lands in Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona. The act combines various bills that languished without Senate approval during the Trump administration. Key provisions include permanently banning new uranium mining on land surrounding the Grand Canyon, giving wilderness designation to 1.5m acres of federal land, and preserving 1,000 river miles by adding them to the Wild and Scenic Rivers System. “This is one of the largest public lands protection bills to ever go before Congress,” said Kristen Brengel, senior vice-president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association. “Wilderness designation is the strongest protection there is to ensure the lands will never be developed. And it can’t be undone with the stroke of pen.” The bill, called the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, has strong support from the Biden administration, in part because it will help the president achieve his goal of protecting at least 30% of US land from development by 2030 in order to combat climate change. Still, the bill must first pass a divided Senate. Given partisan opposition to the measure from some Republican senators, approval could come down to Vice-President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote. Sponsored by the Colorado representative Diana DeGette, the bill passed the House in a 227 to 200 vote, generally along party lines. During debate on Thursday, Republican congressional representatives opposing the act argued that it would, among other things, inhibit firefighting abilities in areas close to or surrounded by wilderness in California and Colorado, and create additional burdens for land managers. “This bill won’t help the environment but will instead kill jobs and imperil our national security and American energy dependence,” said the Arkansas congressman Bruce Westerman, the highest-ranking Republican member on the House natural resources committee. The package of eight individually sponsored bills incorporated into the Act include: Arizona The Grand Canyon Protection Act would provide a victory in the decades-long battle fought by the Havasupai tribe, who live at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, to protect their drinking water from uranium mining contamination. The bill permanently withdraws more than 1m federally owned acres north and south of Grand Canyon from eligibility for new mining claims. “Grand Canyon is the homeland of indigenous peoples, a primary driver of Arizona’s outdoor recreation and tourism-fueled economy, and a worldwide wonder,” said Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust. “The risks of uranium extraction are not worth it now and never will be. We look forward to the Grand Canyon Protection Act becoming law.” California Four different bills significantly enhance public lands recreation opportunities in the Golden state. A new 400-mile trail along the central coast would connect northern and southern wilderness areas in the Los Padres national Forest. In north-west California, a total of 306,500 acres would be protected through wilderness designation. In southern California, popular recreation areas in the Santa Monica mountains and San Gabriel mountains would be significantly expanded and protected from development. Colorado Initially introduced by DeGette more than a decade ago, a Colorado measure will add 660,000 acres of public land to the National Wilderness Preservation System. While many of Colorado’s towering mountain peaks are already designated wilderness, the new bill specifically protects lower-elevation areas that are popular for recreation and critical wildlife habitat. Like all lands in the wilderness system, the areas will be off limits to motorized vehicles and resource extraction. An additional measure provides protection to 400,000 acres of federal land through wilderness designation and limiting oil and gas development. Washington This bill seeks to expand designated wilderness on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula and adds 460 river miles to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

  • Crutch-Wielding Capitol Rioter Identified As Ex-Actor & Indie Film Producer Luke Coffee; Charges Include Assault With Dangerous Weapon

    Luke Coffee, a Dallas man with a background in TV acting, post-production work and film producing, has been identified and charged by the FBI as the much-photographed crutch-wielding assailant at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In court documents made public Thursday, Coffee was charged with six criminal counts, including assault of federal law enforcement officer […]

  • Dr. Fauci Says Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    With news of new coronavirus mutations being more transmissible—and possibly more deadly—than the first, there’s reason to be concerned, and reason to be more careful. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Ted Koppel in an interview that aired recently. “We’ve got to do something different.” As for yourself, he says there are some places you shouldn’t go even if they’re open. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Eating Indoors The CDC considers “on-site dining with indoor seating, where seating capacity is not reduced and tables not spaced at least 6 feet apart” to be the highest risk dining scenario. Fauci would agree. Since the pandemic started, he has ordered takeout and delivery only, calling restaurants a danger due to being possibly poorly ventilated, and you have to take your mask off to eat, thus spraying droplets. It “may take several months into the second half and beyond 2021," until you can eat in one safely again, he said in an interview with MSNBC. “I feel badly about restaurants losing business, and I feel it's almost a neighborly obligation to keep neighborhood restaurants afloat, so even though I can cook at home, several nights a week I go out for takeout purely to support those places," Fauci reportedly told celebrities in a Zoom call. 2 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Congregate Gatherings Dr. Fauci blamed family gatherings over the holidays for the current surge. And just because the Christmas ornaments are back in the attic doesn’t mean you should let your guard down—and same goes for the vaccine. "A vaccine right now is not a substitute for the normal standard public health measures of wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding congregate, crowded sections, and particularly indoors," Fauci says. "It's not a substitute. It compliments it only when you get the level of infection in society so low that it's no longer a public health threat." 3 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Bars The CDC says: “The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as interactions within 6 feet of others increase” and Fauci agrees. “Avoid bars,” he has said bluntly. Most are indoors, you are likely to lose your inhibitions there, and thus forget to follow public health measures—not to mention, you can’t drink a beer while wearing a mask.RELATED: If You Feel This, You May Have Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci 4 Dr. Fauci Says Use Caution in Houses of Worship “You always have to take into account what the dynamic of the outbreak is in your particular region,” Dr. Fauci has said about religious gatherings. “Having said that, when you’re dealing with a nationwide outbreak like we have right now, you've really got to take precautions…The people who are within 6, 10 feet of each other really need to” wear masks, he says.Churches should “limit the number of people, so that you don’t have people in the pews right next to each other,” he said. 5 How to Stay Healthy During the Pandemic Follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 2021 Nissan X-Trail: The pros and cons

    Nissan unveiled the 2021 model year version of its X-Trail crossover SUV to the automotive world sometime last year. While we await this latest model’s arrival on local shores, we still have the 2020 model (a carryover from 2017) on sale. Despite being the outgoing model, the locally available Nissan X-Trail still presents plenty of excellent buying propositions for any crossover car buyer. We list the X-Trail’s pros and cons below. Pros 1. Outdoor adventures galore A 2.5-liter (169hp, 233Nm) power mill drives the 4x4 variant, while a 2.0-liter (142hp, 200Nm) propels the 4x2 trim. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) handles shifting duties for both engines. Suspension is made up of an independent strut type with stabilizer at the front and a multi-link strut type with stabilizer at the rear. The X-Trail is also equipped with a Limited Slip Differential for all-terrain peace of mind. Likewise, there’s an All-Mode 4x4 intelligent all-wheel-drive system that intuitively senses slippery roads or rough terrain, then automatically adjusts power sent to each wheel so the driver can maintain control and stability of the vehicle. “X-Trail delivers muscular styling, solid capabilities, next-level technologies and all the comfort and flexibility you need for action-packed adventures with the kids,” Nissan describes. 2. Stylish looks The X-Trail front façade has been redesigned to give the car a uniform V-Motion grille to match Nissan’s current design signature. An enlarged grille houses a chrome-centric V-shape detail, while revised headlights bookend the grille along with sharper LED light signatures. The old circular fog lights have been replaced a more angular set, helping the front achieve a more futuristic look. Out back, the lamps now feature full-LED brake lights and some extra chrome highlights to give it a more upscale aesthetic. The side view is enhanced by a set of new alloy wheel options, while top-spec units get some more chrome trimming on the side skirts. 3. Elevated safety Safety is one area of great areas of improvement in the new X-Trail. Most noteworthy is the introduction of the new Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) suite of driving assistance systems. Among these NIM systems include a new automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and rear cross traffic monitoring to alert you if you’re about to back into unseen traffic. There’s also a moving object detection system that sends out warnings and alerts and can even perform autonomous driving duties when needed. A 360-degree camera provides an all-around bird’s eye view of the car’s surroundings. 3. Quieter cabin The X-Trail facelift has improved sound insulation with better soundproofing materials installed in the car’s nooks and crannies, especially under the hood and in the front fenders. According to car industry pundits and professional car reviewers, these additions immediately make the X-Trail of the quietest in its segment. 4. Comfier, more upscale interior features The most obvious change in the cabin of the new X-Trail is the redesigned steering wheel. Now with a flat-bottomed design instead of the circular one found in the old, the X-Trail cockpit is now easier to get in and out of. The ergonomics of the four-way thumb controllers have also been improved, designed to reduce the amount of time needed to fiddle the controls. A 5-inch infotainment system permits Bluetooth, USB, and iPhone connectivity linking to four or six speakers depending on trim. Though the operating system looks outdated, it’s still plenty responsive. Finally, a panoramic sunroof permits a stunning view of the sky whether night or day. But the icing on the cake has got to be the Zero Gravity seats—sitting in them feels like you’re floating on a cloud. Cons 1. Cramped third row The X-Trail suffers from what most compact crossovers struggle with. The third row is clearly reserved for the kids or adults of smaller stature. 2. A less ergonomic dashboard design The design of the central dashboard console tends to lean a bit on the unappealing side. To be more particular, the overpopulation of buttons around the 5-inch infotainment system makes it look a bit cluttered. 3. Styling may be too conservative for some While the Nissan X-Trail feels solidly built and designed in and out, Nissan plays safe with the overall aesthetics, so the vehicle may look a bit dated to some people. Yay or nay? The Nissan X-Trail isn’t perfect, but so too are most of its rivals. If third row spaciousness is a priority, consider excluding the X-Trail for your next vehicle purchase. Ditto for those who want more contemporary SUV. Otherwise, there’s no reason the X-Trail doesn’t deserve to be shortlisted as your next family car. Photos from Nissan Also read: Car comparison: 2021 Nissan LEAF vs. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV 2020 Nissan 370Z: The three variants in detail

  • Davis powers No. 20 Tennessee women past Missouri 78-73

    Rennia Davis scored all 26 of her points in the second half, with 20 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 20 Tennessee beat Missouri 78-73 on Thursday night.

  • U.S. Air Force top general isn’t ready to buy the E-7 Wedgetail just yet

    “It would be premature for me to commit to the Wedgetail right now, or a timeline," Gen. CQ Brown said.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick wants a chance to compete for a starting job

    Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for 25 percent of the NFL’s teams. He’ll likely be joining a ninth team in 2021. Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick “believes he’s played well enough the past couple of years to get a chance to at least compete for a starting job with some team.” That [more]

  • Line of Duty: Date for series six of police corruption drama announced

    Kelly Macdonald joins regulars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure when the BBC One drama returns.

  • Dodge Challenger Rolls Hard In Snow

    This isn’t how it’s done…

  • Tiger Woods Once Beat Rocco Mediate On A Broken Leg. He Says Now: Don't Count Tiger Out

    After dueling with Woods at the memorable 2008 U.S. Open, Mediate knows how Woods perseveres through pain.

  • Huawei USA security chief calls for Biden to ease sanctions: We’ve been significantly hurt

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei called for direct dialogue with the Biden administration Thursday, as it looks to turn around dwindling sales depressed by U.S. sanctions on the company.

  • Clashes in Bangladesh capital after writer dies in jail

    Activists and students on Friday protested in Bangladesh's capital after a prominent writer and government critic died in jail

  • Disaster in the Himalayas: how a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

    A landslide 20 kilometres west of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak, resulted in a flash flood on Feb. 7 that left more than 200 dead, and swept away two state hydro-electric projects, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters. Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as melting snow and heavy rains combine.

  • Former Bishop Gunn singer Travis McCready faces drug charges

    Travis McCready, the former front man for Bishop Gunn, has been arrested in Louisiana on drug and traffic charges.