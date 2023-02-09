Rules analyst Dean Blandino assured Chiefs fans Carl Cheffers will officiate Super Bowl fairly

Kansas City Chiefs fans have been worried about the Super Bowl since news broke in January that the big game would be officiated by referee Carl Cheffers, who some perceive to have a vendetta against the team due to recent matchups he has officiated.

One of the most notable games Cheffers officiated for Kansas City was Super Bowl LV. During that game, Cheffers penalized the Chiefs 11 times for 120 yards compared to the Buccaneers’ four penalties for 39 yards. Cheffers is known to be quick to throw the penalty flag, but he was chosen to officiate the Super Bowl this season due to exceeding in metrics that the NFL has determined are indicative of successful referees.

FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino, the NFL’s former head of officiating, did his best to allay Chiefs fans’ concerns about the Super Bowl matchup during media availability this week. He told reporters that Cheffers’ crew is just as worried about their potential impact on the game as fans are.

Check out his response below:

Fox Rules Analyst, Dean Blandino, is here to calm down #Chiefs fans worried about Carl Cheffers as ref in #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/UgH9kVbtzW — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 7, 2023

While nothing that Blandino could say would totally negate the angst of Kansas City fans across the country, it is worth remembering that Cheffers’ legacy would be negatively affected by a bad performance on Sunday. The Super Bowl is the NFL’s biggest stage, and all parties are fully invested in making the occasion go off without a hitch.

