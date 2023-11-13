How a new rule is changing the way Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is recruiting

AUBURN — There's been a change introduced to the college game this season, and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl isn't a fan.

The new rule stipulates that a defender attempting to draw a charge must establish position before the offensive player plants his foot to take off toward the basket. In year's past, the defender needed to be in position by the time the offensive player left the floor.

"We make a rule change and announce it at the start of basketball season," Pearl said Monday. "Why don't you make a rule change and announce it at the end of last year, so we can recruit to it? I don't mind saying it: I don't like the rule change. What they're trying to do is cut down on the number of collisions, the number of block/charge situations. ... It's at least a second of difference (with the new rule).

"Now, what it's done is brought the driving game and the 1-on-1 game back into the game in a huge way. ... Drive the ball to the basket, 1-on-1, and put your head down and just go take it — the rule change has brought that in. We're incorporating some of that. Some of that is one of the reasons why K.D. (Johnson) has been effective and (is) playing really well."

Johnson, a player with an ability to get around defenders and get downhill aggressively, put up 13 points in Auburn's win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. His first bucket came via a layup that he got to go down, plus the foul.

The new rule was approved by the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee in June, which Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is the committee chair for.

"In my recruiting, if the rule changes, I'm going to start bringing in guys who can drive the ball to the basket," Pearl said. "And we'll just play 1-on-1 out there. I don't think it's very pretty basketball."

