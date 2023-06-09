These rule changes are coming to college basketball in 2023-24
Each year, the NCAA comes together in the offseason and reviews a number of rules in college basketball. This seasons, some significant changes are coming to the sport as the NCAA announced rule changes for 2023-24 on Thursday afternoon.
These rule changes cover a wide variety of topics, from jersey numbers to legal guarding position on block/charge calls.
The rule is going towards the offense with regards to block/charge, as the NCAA tries to eliminate some of the late attempts to draw charges that often result in dangerous plays.
Here is a look at each rule change and the description from the NCAA:
Legal Guarding Position
From the NCAA:
Under the new rule, a defender will have to be in position to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants a foot to go airborne to attempt a field goal. If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the basket, officials will be instructed to call a block when contact occurs between the two players.
A secondary defender still would have to be outside the restricted-area arc to legally draw a charge.
Previously, defenders had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after receiving feedback from the membership that too many charges are being called on these types of plays. Through the years, block/charge calls have been among the toughest for officials to judge.
The rules committee thinks the change will give officials more time to officiate these plays.
Preloaded video to the bench area
From the NCAA:
An optional rule will allow for preloaded/live video to be transmitted to the bench area. This has been an experimental rule for the past two years.
Goaltending
From the NCAA:
Officials will be able to review goaltending/basket interference calls during the next media timeout to ensure the calls were accurate, as long as the official calls it on the floor. If there is a foul on the shooter while the ball is in the air with a goaltend/basket interference, the review would be immediate to properly adjudicate the potential free throws.
Bench personnel during altercations
Bench personnel:
Bench personnel who are not students will be allowed to serve as peacekeepers when an altercation occurs.
Review changes
From the NCAA:
Under two minutes, when a coach requests an out-of-bounds play be reviewed, that team will be charged a timeout if the original call is not overturned.
Shot clock resets
From the NCAA:
Anytime the ball hits the rim and the offense retains possession in the front court, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds.
Flagrant fouls
From the NCAA:
If a player is called for a foul and instant replay officials see that the foul is a direct result of a flagrant 1 or flagrant 2 foul against the player who was originally assessed a foul, officials will be allowed to remove the foul on the player who was flagrantly fouled.
Timeouts
From the NCAA:
A timeout will be able to be granted when a player has possession of the ball even though the player is airborne. (An example would be a player grabbing a loose ball and calling timeout before landing out of bounds.)
From the NCAA:
If a player commits three flagrant 1 fouls in a game, the player will be disqualified from the game.
Jersey numbers
From the NCAA:
Players will be allowed to wear numbers 0-99.
Religious headware
From the NCAA:
Schools will no longer have to submit a waiver for players to wear religious headwear, provided it is safe for competition.
Lighting on the backboard
From the NCAA:
Red and amber lights will be allowed on the backboard.