These rule changes are coming to college basketball in 2023-24

Each year, the NCAA comes together in the offseason and reviews a number of rules in college basketball. This seasons, some significant changes are coming to the sport as the NCAA announced rule changes for 2023-24 on Thursday afternoon.

These rule changes cover a wide variety of topics, from jersey numbers to legal guarding position on block/charge calls.

The rule is going towards the offense with regards to block/charge, as the NCAA tries to eliminate some of the late attempts to draw charges that often result in dangerous plays.

Here is a look at each rule change and the description from the NCAA:

Legal Guarding Position

From the NCAA:

Under the new rule, a defender will have to be in position to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants a foot to go airborne to attempt a field goal. If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the basket, officials will be instructed to call a block when contact occurs between the two players. A secondary defender still would have to be outside the restricted-area arc to legally draw a charge. Previously, defenders had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne. NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after receiving feedback from the membership that too many charges are being called on these types of plays. Through the years, block/charge calls have been among the toughest for officials to judge. The rules committee thinks the change will give officials more time to officiate these plays.

Preloaded video to the bench area

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

From the NCAA:

An optional rule will allow for preloaded/live video to be transmitted to the bench area. This has been an experimental rule for the past two years.

Goaltending

Feb 22, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) rebounds the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

From the NCAA:

Officials will be able to review goaltending/basket interference calls during the next media timeout to ensure the calls were accurate, as long as the official calls it on the floor. If there is a foul on the shooter while the ball is in the air with a goaltend/basket interference, the review would be immediate to properly adjudicate the potential free throws.

Bench personnel during altercations

Bench personnel:

Bench personnel who are not students will be allowed to serve as peacekeepers when an altercation occurs.

Review changes

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 14: Head Coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a call during the first half of the game against the Bradley Braves at Kohl Center on March 14, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

From the NCAA:

Under two minutes, when a coach requests an out-of-bounds play be reviewed, that team will be charged a timeout if the original call is not overturned.

Shot clock resets

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

From the NCAA:

Anytime the ball hits the rim and the offense retains possession in the front court, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds.

Flagrant fouls

Feb 2, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 65-60. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

From the NCAA:

If a player is called for a foul and instant replay officials see that the foul is a direct result of a flagrant 1 or flagrant 2 foul against the player who was originally assessed a foul, officials will be allowed to remove the foul on the player who was flagrantly fouled.

Timeouts

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 17: Head Coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers talks with his players with 4 seconds left in the game at Kohl Center on January 17, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

From the NCAA:

A timeout will be able to be granted when a player has possession of the ball even though the player is airborne. (An example would be a player grabbing a loose ball and calling timeout before landing out of bounds.)

Nov 15, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

From the NCAA:

If a player commits three flagrant 1 fouls in a game, the player will be disqualified from the game.

Jersey numbers

From the NCAA:

Players will be allowed to wear numbers 0-99.

Religious headware

From the NCAA:

Schools will no longer have to submit a waiver for players to wear religious headwear, provided it is safe for competition.

Lighting on the backboard

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 19: Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers scores on a lay up during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames in the second round of the NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament at Kohl Center on March 19, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

From the NCAA:

Red and amber lights will be allowed on the backboard.

