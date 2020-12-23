Rule change means Lions can begin interviewing currently employed candidates right away

The NFL has altered the rules for interviewing candidates for vacancies, a move that accelerates the coaching and GM carousel for teams like the Detroit Lions who are in search of a new regime.

Teams like the Lions are now able to request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams beginning Wednesday. Before the rule change, teams would have had to wait until the end of the season before requesting permission to interview currently employed personnel.

It opens up the chance for the Lions, and other teams, to interview prospective candidates like 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching vacancy.

All interviews must still be conducted remotely and not in person.

