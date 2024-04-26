Ruke Orhorhoro becomes latest Clemson football pick in NFL Draft’s 2nd round

The 2024 NFL Draft marches on Friday and Saturday in Detroit, with a number of former Clemson football players expected to be selected this weekend.

Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins got things started as he was picked No. 30 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the draft late Thursday night. Wiggins was Clemson’s 18th first round pick since 2009, Dabo Swinney’s first draft as the team’s head coach, and gave the program at least one first rounder 10 of the past 12 years.

Wiggins had five teammates join him at the NFL combine earlier this year, and all five are projected to go over the draft’s last two days. Here’s a running list of Clemson selections for the remainder of the draft:

CB Nate Wiggins : No. 30 overall (first round) to the Baltimore Ravens

DT Ruke Orhorhoro: No. 35 overall (second round) to the Atlanta Falcons

And here’s a bit more on each pick, in order of most recent selection:

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) celebrates after taking down Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) during first-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

DT Ruke Orhorhoro to the Atlanta Falcons

Orhorhoro comes off the board earlier than expected, going with the third pick of the second round after the Falcons trade up to select him. The senior and native of Nigeria was a combine standout and third team All ACC selection as a senior. He had a career high 5.0 sacks in 2023.

South Carolina tight end Trey Knox (1) is tackled by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of South Carolina’s game against Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

CB Nate Wiggins to the Baltimore Ravens

Wiggins’ time with Clemson was short but productive. A 2021 recruit who flipped from LSU to Clemson late in the recruiting cycle, he played minimally as a freshman before promptly emerging as a sophomore starter. Wiggins dazzled with his speed every game (see his 98-yard pick six against UNC in the 2022 ACC title game, or his chase-downs of Miami and UNC running backs during the 2023 season).

Wiggins (who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine) was considered a first round lock entering the draft; even though he fell to the final few picks Thursday, the former All-ACC cornerback could provide an immediate boost to the Ravens, who were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year.

