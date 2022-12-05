Ruiz, Wyche examine tenability of 49ers' NFC West standing with Brock Purdy at QB
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche examine tenability of San Francisco 49ers' NFC West standing with Brock Purdy at quarterback.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park after a home win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. the Buffalo Bills.
There weren't many positives at all from the Jaguars' blowout loss to the Lions.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The Miami Dolphins hit San Francisco's vaunted defense with a 75-yard haymaker on the opening play and then watched 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leave with a season-ending foot injury. Everything was set up for another win for the streaking Dolphins, but backup quarterback Brock Purdy and the Niners had other ideas. Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance to beat Miami 33-17 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the injury to San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and debate if the 49ers can still compete for a Super Bowl this season with Brock Purdy or Josh Johnson under center.
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.
