Ruiz, Wyche examine tenability of 49ers' NFC West standing with Brock Purdy at QB

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The Miami Dolphins hit San Francisco's vaunted defense with a 75-yard haymaker on the opening play and then watched 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leave with a season-ending foot injury. Everything was set up for another win for the streaking Dolphins, but backup quarterback Brock Purdy and the Niners had other ideas. Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance to beat Miami 33-17 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.