Ruiz: What to watch for in Rams-Chargers preseason game
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares what to watch for in Los Angeles Rams-Los Angeles Chargers preseason game. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cornerback and Los Angeles native Michael Davis talked to the media Wednesday following the team's practice. Davis recorded 54 total tackles and one interception for Los Angeles last season.
Heading into the preseason, the Rams are the 2nd-best team in Touchdown Wire's power rankings
The NFL preseason continues with a handful of games on Friday.
According to a new report, the Browns will consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's suspension is increased.
The Bears cleared Roquan Smith to practice, but the linebacker didn't participate Thursday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the expectation is that healthy players practice, but the team will "work through" any potential discipline.
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s [more]
Adam Schefter takes the side of the Bears' front office on ESPN's Waddle and Silvy.
The Browns previously were considered out of the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes, but recent developments appear to have sucked them back in.
Head coach Dan Campbell opens the door for the Lions to keep just 2 QBs instead of 3
Given there are injuries to multiple wide receivers, the Bears should consider targeting free agency for some additional depth.
Given the fact that Elijah Mitchell was drafted three rounds after Trey Sermon by the 49ers in 2021, his success last season came as a surprise to some.
Fifteen years after former 49ers coach Mike Nolan struggled with the NFL for the periodic ability to wear a suit on the sidelines, current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is grappling with the league over the hat he’ll wear (or not wear) during games during the 2022 season. In a recent appearance on KNBR (via SFGate.com), [more]
Hill sounds less-than thrilled about losing his quarterback designation in New Orleans.
This quartet of fantasy wide receivers comes into the 2022 season with big breakout potential.
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?
The Cowboys have two very good running backs. And they apparently plan to get both of them on the field at the same time. They dabbled with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard playing together in the past, but it never became something that was sustained. This year, with Pollard adding the role of slot receiver, [more]
Broncos have named Damani Leech team president. George Paton will continue to run football operations -- Leech will handle the business side.
