Ruiz: How the Rams will solve their salary-cap woes
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz and Marc Ross break down how the Los Angeles Rams intend to fix their salary cap situation. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams are working to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency begins, which will be a difficult task given their cap situation. They’re currently $33 million over the salary cap and must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Floyd was a major signing by the Rams last offseason and he repaid them with the best season of his career, recording 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits, with 11 of his 55 tackles going for a loss. If they’re able to re-sign Floyd, it will shore up a position that doesn’t have a lot of proven talent. Doing so could cost them upwards of $14 million per year, however
The Texans have tendered safety A.J. Moore. They submitted a restricted free agent tender of $2.133 million, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Moore became a core special teams player, playing 859 special teams snaps over the past three seasons. He started five games at safety in 2020, the first starts of his career. [more]
The Texans spent much of Monday making agreements with free agents from other teams, but they found some time to work on the return of one of their restricted free agents as well. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that they have tendered defensive tackle P.J. Hall. It’s an original round tender, which means [more]
The Patriots are turning their attention to the running back position, where Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson reportedly are drawing their interest.
Who are the best fits for the Colts after the first wave of free agency?
A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.
Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. "I want to do something productive," the 37-year-old former Juventus, Lazio and Arsenal defender told Reuters on Friday.
A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.
The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.
Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.
Stephen Thompson thinks he should be above Leon Edwards in the UFC welterweight championship pecking order.
The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after "doctors fought for Timur's life over the course of three days."
Danny Shelton is the third defensive starter the Detroit Lions have released this offseason along with Christian Jones and Justin Coleman.
They're. Not. Done.
A number of Cup drivers will compete in this week's Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The Patriots' free-agency splurge continued Tuesday with New England's reported addition of Hunter Henry, and NFL Twitter can't believe it.
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart. Using a prediction model that incorporates computer generated rankings like KenPom, Sagarin and ESPN's BPI, and human rankings like the AP top 25 poll, 538 has been predicting NCAA men's hoops teams path through the Big Dance since 2011.
Davis' former Titans teammates were happy that he landed a big deal with the Jets.
You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.
A week after Dominick Cruz ripped on Hans Molenkamp, an executive of UFC sponsor Monster Energy, Angela Hill joined her teammate's chorus. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Angela Hill talks about her victory over Ashley Yoder at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. She added that she is on teammate Dominick Cruz's side of things in relation to the trouble he and other fighters say they have had with Hans Molenkamp, an executive at UFC sponsor Monster Energy Drink. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad Angela Hill punches Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21