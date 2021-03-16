Ruiz: How the Rams will solve their salary-cap woes

USA TODAY Sports

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams are working to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency begins, which will be a difficult task given their cap situation. They’re currently $33 million over the salary cap and must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Floyd was a major signing by the Rams last offseason and he repaid them with the best season of his career, recording 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits, with 11 of his 55 tackles going for a loss. If they’re able to re-sign Floyd, it will shore up a position that doesn’t have a lot of proven talent. Doing so could cost them upwards of $14 million per year, however