Ruiz: 'Not really sure what the Raiders are doing' with their O-line
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz is "not really sure what the Raiders are doing" with their O-line. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After agreeing to terms on Tuesday, the contract details for Ty Neskhe in Dallas make him the 4th highest paid OL for 2021 in Dallas.
Due to the Bills having an expectedly slow start to the NFL's free agency period, folks in Buffalo probably haven't been paying attention to the league's ongoings in recent days. However, there's one contract that was handed out which makes the ...
Backup offensive tackle Cam Erving was the first to walk, but the main question remains how the team will upgrade its defense.
Free agency only officially began today, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top six players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal with the team they were with last season. Only 12 of the top 50 remain without a contract [more]
A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.
Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.
Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.
To their credit, the Chicago Bears actually tried to get it right this time.
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic was among 26 players called up on Wednesday by US coach Gregg Berhalter for two March friendlies, but Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is absent.
The Bears made a real effort to trade for Russell Wilson. When the Seahawks made up their mind, they moved on.
Kamaru Usman isn't the welterweight GOAT just yet, but Georges St-Pierre expects that title to be taken from him eventually.
The Bears did indeed try to finagle a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. According to Dan Patrick, Chicago offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters for Wilson. The Seahawks, obviously, passed. The problem, from the Bears’ perspective, is that they hold the 20th overall pick this year. And if they [more]
Bradley spent 12 seasons in the NBA and played for three teams – Dallas, New Jersey and Philadelphia.
The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season
The Packers re-worked Za'Darius Smith's deal to help create salary cap space before the start of the new league year.
Following Damian Lillard's 50 point effort against the New Orleans Pelicans, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.
Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hamlin, the series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric won the pole for […]
LeBron James is set to become part-owner of MLB's Boston Red Sox, but the Lakers star expressed a goal to own an NBA team as well.
Green spent the last decade with the Bengals and has 649 career receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles agree to a 2-year deal with RB Adrian Killins