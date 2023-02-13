Ruiz: James Bradberry taking accountability on third-down holding call
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz says Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry taking accountability on third-down holding call.
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid are among the top five winningest head coaches in NFL history. Who holds the top spot?
How far are Mac Jones and the Patriots away from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders? With the confetti still falling from the Chiefs' victory, we assess how New England stacks up to its competitors as the offseason starts to pick up.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Despite not being available for Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been having quite the eventful Sunday.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
Tony Finau said he stayed with PGA Tour to keep playing against best players in the world on best tour in the world
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Xander Schauffele benefitted from a second opinion during a rules situation Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney helped deliver a Super Bowl victory with two of the biggest plays in the game.
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]