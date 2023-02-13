Ruiz: Chiefs got a collective effort for this Super Bowl
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz: Kansas City Chiefs got a collective effort for this Super Bowl.
Liverpool and Everton clash in a massive Merseyside derby on Monday as both teams are heading in different directions right now.
When his team loses, a quarterback who plays a great game never gets enough credit. But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ performance in Super Bowl LVII should not be overlooked. Hurts had, quite simply, perhaps the finest stat line in Super Bowl history: He carried 15 times for 70 yards, a Super Bowl record for a [more]
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The message, of course, was sent with love.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Players were slipping around the field at State Farm Stadium.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
As Super Sunday arrives, one of the four primary coordinators stands out about the rest. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, after five years of being considered for head-coaching jobs, remains in play for one of the two openings. Agent Jason Fletcher, who began representing Bieniemy for the current hiring cycle, tells PFT that he has [more]
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.